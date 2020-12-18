Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Covid-19 has been confirmed to MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. During an examination conducted today has revealed that he was infected with the Covid-19 virus. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan himself declared about the disease through Facebook. He requested the attention of colleagues and friends who have been close to him in recent days.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan is a renowned Congress leader. He rose to the higher echelon of the Congress party from the grass-root level. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan entered into the public space of the state through his activity in Balajanasakhyam. As a young activist of Balajanasakhyam, his work was noticed by the student leaders of the Kerala Students Union (KSU).

