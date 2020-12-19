A new type of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Britain

London: The Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, Chris Witty, has confirmed that there is a new type of coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in the country. Witty said the findings were reported to the World Health Organization. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said scientists in the south of England have identified a new strain of the coronavirus.

Covid cases and subsequent hospitalizations have increased in the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly set to announce new travel restrictions. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated as a result of the rapid spread of the new virus. Chris Witty said there was currently no evidence that the new virus could cause high mortality or affect vaccines and treatments. With 27,052 new cases reported, the total number of covid victims in the UK has risen to 2,004,219. A total of 67,075 people lost their lives as 534 people died.

Also read: Covid-19 Updates: 1254 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE