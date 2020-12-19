Couple married in hospital 8 hours after the bride injured her spine and gets bedridden

There are many such marriages in our country where angry groom, angry brother-in-law, or angry mother-in-law leave the marriage due to lack of demand. Many people break up a marriage on the occasion of the absence of favors for the wedding or due to any lack in the girl or her family. But a piece of news has come out to show that love is all about care and accepting them in any condition. A person from Pratapgarh has set an example of humanity and love, which people will remember for years.

Even after the bride was completely bedridden in an accident just 8 hours before the wedding ceremony, the groom not only accepted the relationship but also called the future wife from the ambulance to her house and performed all the rituals of the wedding in a reclining position. This is however looks like a film scene of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s film ‘Vivah’, released 15 years ago. After the wedding rituals, the bride returned to the hospital instead of her in-laws’ house, where she is yet to stay for several days. This unique marriage remains a matter of discussion everywhere.

Also read: Air hostess offers ‘inflight pleasure for price’ ; Probe after posting ‘sexy pictures’ on socia…