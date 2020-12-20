Chief Minister announces Rs. 2,500 for all rice card holders in the state. Know more

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced a Pongal bonanza of Rs 2,500 in cash and a gift hamper to all the 2.6 crore rice ration cardholders in the state. From January 4, 2021, cash and Pongal gift bags will be distributed through fair price shops. The Chief Minister’s announcement comes ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

The Tamil month of ‘Thai’ is considered by the people as a special occasion for weddings and starting new business ventures. Pongal is also in the same month. This year, the government has given Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper containing ingredients used in making sweet Pongal. Prior to the distribution of the goodies at fair price shops, the government would issue tokens to beneficiaries at their doorstep, specifying the date and time for obtaining the gift hampers.

Also read: Enforcement seized Farooq Abdullah’s assets worth Rs 12 crore