Indian expat who lost the job due to Covid-19 pandemic becomes a millionaire overnight

Dubai: An Indian expatriate who lost his job due to the Covid crisis unexpectedly got a gift of Rs 7 crore. Navneet Sajeevan (30), a Keralite, became a millionaire overnight from a life of crisis. Navneet won $ 1 million (over Rs 7 crore) in the Dubai Duty-Free’s Millennium Millionaire Finest Surprise Lottery. Navneet, a father of one, had been working in Abu Dhabi for four years. But unfortunately, due to the Covid crisis, he lost his job. Following this, he sought out other jobs. Navneet bought the ticket along with four friends.

Navneet said he received a phone call shortly after returning from a job interview announcing that he had received the prize. “It was an unbelievable moment,” he said. Navneet and her friends were lucky enough to get ticket number 4180 online on November 22. Navneet is the 171st Indian to win $ 1 million since the launch of the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Indians are the largest buyers and winners of Dubai Duty-Free Tickets.

Also read: ‘Congress initiates reshuffle in 4 states’ ; Decision comes after the Gandhis met the rebels.