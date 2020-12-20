Know how these yoga poses strengthen your lungs and muscles

The practice of Yoga is believed to have started with the very dawn of civilization. The science of yoga has its origin thousands of years ago, long before the first religions or belief systems were born. In the yogic lore, Shiva is seen as the first yogi or Adiyogi, and the first Guru or Adi Guru.

Yoga breathing begins with strong, healthy lungs. Poses like Bridge, Cobra, Wheel, and Upward-Facing Dog open and stretch the chest, stimulate the lungs, and can even be therapeutic for asthma. There are many yoga asanas to relieve the causes of Pneumonia. Yoga is practiced to stay fit and lose weight. Yoga is the safest exercise to lose weight fast as it has no side effects. Yoga can cure some fatal diseases like cancer. Yoga increases our flexibility and helps us to keep balance. Yoga makes our bones strong, and tones arms, legs. It straightens our spine.

Yoga has long been known to lower blood pressure and slow the heart rate. A slower heart rate can benefit people with high blood pressure or heart disease, and people who’ve had a stroke. Yoga has also been linked to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and better immune system function.

Savithri asana

Ustrasana

Ashwasanchalanasana

Hastha Uthanasana

Khand Pranayama

Kapal Bhati