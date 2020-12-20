Meet Ryan Kaji, a 9-year-old boy, the highest paid YouTuber for the 3rd time in a row

Ryan Kaji, a 9-year-old boy has become the highest-paid YouTuber of the year. He made nearly $30 million in a year by making unboxing videos of toys. He reviewed toys and games on his YouTube channel, making him the highest-paid YouTuber in 2020.

Ryan earned $29.5 million from making videos on his YouTube channel called “Ryan’s World”. He also earned $200 million from clothes with his branding. He also got into a deal with Marks and Spencer’s pyjamas, which brought more fortune for the kid. Ryan is known as a “child influencer” on the internet. Kaji’s first made YouTube videos was on March 2015 when he saw other kids his age making unboxing and review videos on the platform.

