Motorist trapped in a car buried by snow for about 10 hours rescued

Kevin Kresen, 58, spent 10 hours trapped in his car was buried in snow when he drove off the road in this week’s snowstorm. Later he managed to call 911 and being rescued in the nick of time by a New York state trooper. “If he was in there for another hour his body temperature would have gone lower, and I’m convinced he wouldn’t have made it,” State Police Sgt. Jason Cawley, who rescued the man, said.

Kresen drove off the road around midnight and called 911 through the wee hours of Thursday but had trouble connecting. “He finally got through a few times and was geolocated, but not very well because of the spottiness of the reception. I reached in to find which address I was at when I punched the side window of a car. I was a little shocked because I was actually standing almost on top of the car.” Kresen was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite and had gotten to the point where he had stopped shivering.

