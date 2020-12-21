“Baba Ka Dhaba” owner starts a new restaurant in Delhi months after going viral

Owner of the recently viral Baba Ka Dhaba in the national capital, Kanta Prasad, now owns a restaurant in Malviya Nagar. The 80-year-old owner’s Dhaba has been opened inaugurated at Delhi’s in Malviya Nagar, the area where his roadside food stall was located. Prior to the opening of the restaurant, he said Indian and Chinese cuisines will be served at his restaurant.

“We’re very happy, God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisine here,” Kanta Prasad said. “We have opened a restaurant today which is near my small eatery. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines and have hired two chefs for the same. I will keep running my old eatery also,” Prasad added.

Also read: An Engineering Marvel: India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge being constructed in J&K…