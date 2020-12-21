Baby elephant revived with CPR after being hit by a motorcycle

A 26 years rescue worker successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms. In a video, Mana Srivate, the resue worker is seen giving two-handed compressions to a small elephant lying on its side as colleagues. The elephant was injured by a motorcycle rider on the floor. Both the rider and elephant were recovering and neither had serious injuries.

“It’s my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I can hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby,” Mana told. “I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online. When the baby elephant starting to move, I almost cried.” They take the baby elephant to treatment after he managed to stand up for 10 minutes.

