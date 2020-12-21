Government to take a decision to reopen bars in the state. Know more

Thiruvananthapuram: Government to take a decision to reopen bars in the state. The file on this was submitted by the Excise Department is under the consideration of the Chief Minister. The file was handed over on Saturday. An announcement from his office said that if the Chief Minister takes a favorable decision, an order will be issued today or tomorrow.

If the Chief Minister gives permission, bars will reopen before Christmas and New Year. The position of the Department of Health is crucial in the context of Covid. The bars were closed when the lockdown began. Only over-the-counter sales are currently available. Once the bars are open, the operation will comply with Covid standards.

