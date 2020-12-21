Leopard ‘Sachin’ dies of heart attack

A leopard named after Indian cricketer Sachin has died of heart attack. The leopard passed away on Saturday at the Bengal Safari, a park near Siliguri.

The park authorities has said that the leopard was was ill for the past seven days and was kept under the guidance of doctors. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on Saturday. Samples of Sachin’s body were sent to Kolkata to find out the exact cause of death.

“Sachin was ill for the past seven days. Veterinary experts were looking after him”, said Badal Debnath, the park director.

The leopard hit headlines on January 1 last year after it escaped from his cage. The forest workers conducted massive search operations to track Sachin. However, he himself returned to the park a few days later. Since then, he has been kept under strict surveillance.

There is another leopard who is named after former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Sachin and Sourav were both brought to the park from the Khayerbari tiger and leopard rescue centre in Alipurduar district. The park is now left with four leopards: Sourav, Kajal, Shital and Nayan.