New mutant of Coronavirus strain is “out of control”; Ban on UK flights

London: European countries are preparing to ban flights from the UK following a warning that the newly discovered coronavirus is ‘out of control’. The Netherlands has imposed a ban on all passenger flights from the UK. Germany has said it will tighten restrictions on flights from Britain and South Africa. The Netherlands has imposed a ban on flights until January 1. Neighboring Belgium has announced that it will suspend air and train services from the UK from midnight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the British peoples have to cancel their Christmas plans and stay at home. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said the situation was serious. Chris Witty, the chief medical officer, confirmed that there is a new type of coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in the country. The findings were reported to the World Health Organization. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated as a result of the rapid spread of the new virus. There is currently no evidence that the new virus can cause high mortality or affect vaccines and treatments.

Also read: Former Defence Minister dies at 72