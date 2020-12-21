Now you can make WhatsApp voice and video calls from your laptop or desktop computer. Know how

Web and desktop versions of WhatsApp, which were owned by Facebook, will soon launch video and audio calling facility. The WhatsApp web is designed to make voice and video calls on mobile phones. The move comes amid growing demand for video call services during the Covid-19 expansion. At the moment, WhatsApp Web Voice and Video Call are only available in beta (experimental) for a limited number of users. WABitaInfo reports that the system will be fully available after monitoring the operation and fixing any bugs.

For getting these facilities on your WhatsApp desktop you will have to scan the QR code on WhatsApp Desktop. You can see new icons for video and voice chats within any of your existing conversations in the desktop version. Click on the “beta” icon in the upper-right corner.

Also read: DGCA announces important decision regarding flight service