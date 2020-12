Miraculous phenomena often occur in space. Some of them are amazing to see. One such is the Great Conjunction.

The phenomenon in which the planets Jupiter and Saturn come closest and appear as a twin planet. These planets meet about once every 20 years. This before happened in 2000. That is, more than 20 years later, in 2020, the Great Conjunction is about to happen again. To be precise, today, December 21, 2020.