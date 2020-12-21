‘Those protesting are not farmers, but ‘dalals’: Agriculture Minister

BJP leader and Agriculture Minister in Bihar, Amrendra Pratap Singh has said that those protesting against the new farm laws were not farmers and ‘dalals.

“Are there farmers only at the borders of Delhi and Haryana? There are more than 5 lakh villages in the country. Is any protest taking place in any village? Are farmers in Bihar protesting? Farmers living in 5.5 lakh villages are not bothered as they are aware that the new farm laws are beneficial for them. You are taking notice of a handful of “dalals” who are agitating claiming to be farmers. The country would have been burning until now had there been a farmers’ agitation indeed”, said Amrendra Pratap Singh.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far. But the protesting farmers has not yet decided to withdraw their protests. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks.