2 dead, 1 injured as 2 houses collapsed due to ONGC pipeline blast

There was a sudden blast in the pipeline of ONGC on Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat. This incident has happened in the Kalol Garden City area. In the explosion, two houses were collapsed nearby. So far two people have been reported dead in this incident. While some people are said to be injured.

As soon as the news of the accident happened, INGC officials have also reached the spot. Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said, “a powerful blast took place in Kalol town in Ganganinagar district on Tuesday morning. Two died and two people were injured when two houses collapsed in it.’ According to the reports, the cause of the explosion was identified as gas leak. The incident took place in Panchwati society in Kalol city. Forensic experts have been called to the spot to find out the exact cause of the blast.

