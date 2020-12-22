2 killed as plane crashes along highway service road

At least 2 people were killed as a small plane crashed along a highway service road shortly after its take off. The incident took place at North Texas. The single-engine Wheeler Express CT crashed about a mile west of the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport.

As per the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane first hit a utility pole, bounced off the concrete several times, hit a pickup truck and then came to rest in the parking lot of a Sonic restaurant where it burst into flames.

The driver the pickup received minor injuries. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate about the cause of the accident.