A top leader from Kerala was selected to the Union Cabinet. Know more

Pathanamthitta: There are indications that Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai will be the next Union Minister. It is reported that Kerala will be given a second ministerial post with the aim of increasing the number of seats in the Assembly elections. PS Sreedharan Pillai will mediate in the talks on behalf of the Prime Minister to resolve the dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox communities.

The central leadership is convinced that the BJP’s lack of mileage in many controversial issues in Kerala, including Sabarimala, is due to its alienation from the NSS. The NSS was dissatisfied with the decision to make BDJS a constituent party and to appoint V Muraleedharan of the Ezhava community as Union Minister and K Surendran as State President. The leadership reckons that all this can be resolved through Sreedharan Pillai’s ministry.

Also read: Baby elephant revived with CPR after being hit by a motorcycle