BJP leader shot dead

Lucknow: An unidentified group shot dead a BJP leader in Lucknow. BJP leader Gyanendra was killed. The incident took place at night in Siroli village in Ghaziabad. Gyanendra was shot in front of the house.

Witnesses said the mob opened fire on Gyanendra after he was called out of the house. There were three people in the gang. They were escaped from the place in two-wheelers after firing at Gyanendra. The BJP leader has succumbed to death in the hospital.

