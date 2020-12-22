Chairman of Tata Sons wrote an open letter thanking his employees

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran wrote an open letter to his employees of the tea-to-steel conglomerate and thanked them for their continuous contribution amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are, I hope, on the threshold of a new era of cooperation, in which individuals, businesses, and nations more readily join forces. We need it. To distribute a vaccine to every country in the world will be an international operation of unparalleled complexity. The same is true of rapid testing and new treatments,” Chandrasekaran said in his New Year message to Tata Group employees.

“Though this year has been hard, we end it with a renewed sense of possibility. Buried in the stress and trauma of Covid-19 are opportunities for renewal. Pandemics have, in the past, inspired progress in medicine, urban planning, architecture, and countless other fields. This one will be the same. This moment is akin to walking on a bridge, but it’s a special bridge because we are not simply waiting to see what is on the other side. Instead, we have a hand in building our destination,” the letter reads.

