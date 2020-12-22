“Shashi Tharoor will be the best Chief Minister of Kerala”: Actor Prathap Pothen

Thiruvananthapuram: Film actor, director, writer, and producer Pratap K Pothen’s Facebook post are going viral on the Internet now. Pratap Pothen said that Shashi Tharoor can lead the Congress to victory. Pratap Pothen came out in support of Tharoor through a Facebook post.

Following the defeat in the local body elections, a change of leadership was being discussed in the state Congress. “I think and feel Sashi Tharoor can lead the Congress to victory …And become the best CM Kerala has ever seen # Sashi Tharoor for CM of Kerala,” Pratap Pothen said in a Facebook post. There are many comments about this in the post. Some commented that Kerala already has a good Chief Minister and that Shashi Tharoor should focus more on national politics and not drag him into state politics.

Also read: Central Government with explanation on giving Covid vaccine to children….