Premature farewell to Karima Baloch who constantly fought for her motherland!

Unable to live safely in their own country for even a moment, Karima Baloch had to leave the country. They arrived in Canada seeking asylum. She fights for her distant homeland. It is with great sadness and outrage that we learn that Karima was found dead in Canada. Karima Baloch gained global attention in 2016, four years ago. As a liberation activist in Balochistan, Pakistan. Karima was fighting for the liberation of Balochistan from Pakistan in a country where even men are reluctant to speak the word freedom in public. The helpless people were with them.

As the fighting intensified, they became the target of the army. Karima and her cohorts fought against Pakistani military leaders. The struggle of a people for freedom against an all-armed army. Karima at the forefront as a front-runner. But she had to leave Balochistan as their lives would be lost at any moment. With the support of friends and Balochistan liberation activists, Karima sought political asylum in Canada. From Toronto, Canada, they have been inspiring the Balochistan freedom struggle for four years. But the news of Karima’s untimely death came last day.

