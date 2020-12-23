Security forces arrested terror network in J&K

Srinagar: Security forces have arrested banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Muhammad network. The Army and the CRPF arrested six people in Avantipur, Jammu, and Kashmir. The news agency quoted as police saying that they had helped the terrorists carry out grenade attacks in Tral and Sangam areas. Items including explosives were seized from them.

They had links with Pakistanis who provided assistance to terrorists. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Two people associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad were also arrested from Avantipur last month. Bilal Ahmed Chopra and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh were arrested that day. Police found that they had taken the terrorists to various places and delivered weapons to them.

