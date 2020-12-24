Akash Ambani and Shloka revealed their newborn baby’s name through a special card. Take a look

Business tycoon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani revealed their newborn baby’s name. Ambani clan has named the new-born “Prithvi Akash Ambani”. Prithvi in Hindi means Earth. “With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai,” a spokesperson from the family said on the baby’s arrival.

“Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani,” the spokesperson added. Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in March 2019.

