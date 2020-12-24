“The Scotland of India”; A good travel destination

Nestled among the ethereal mountains that line the southernmost border of Karnataka is the stunning region of Coorg. This exotic hill-station has a smell of fresh air to those who revel in nature and wildlife. If in southern India, Coorg is a must-visit spot! From nature trails to coffee plantations to lip-smacking cuisine, Coorg has it all. Karnataka’s fourth highest peak, Tadiandamol, and other hills of the Pushpagiri and Brahmagiri ranges are absolutely an adventurer or naturalist’s delight.

Abbey Waterfalls

Abbey Falls, located at a distance of 10 km from the town of Madikeri, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in and around Coorg. This waterfall falls from a slope of 70 feet and is a beautiful sight to behold. Thousands of tourists visit this waterfall throughout the year to see the lush greenery of the Western Ghats.

Hanging Bridge



This hanging rope bridge that allows passage to the enchanting island of Nisargadhama on the Kaveri, provides a picturesque view of the river embanked by clusters of bamboo groves and towering teak and sandalwood trees. Don’t miss it for anything in the world!

Tadiandamol Peak

The awe-inspiring greenery of the Western Ghats and the gushing water of the Kakkabe Falls will make your heart sing in delight. *dreamy sighs*

Also read: Etihad Airways announces important decision