Facebook removes chef’s page over COVID-19 conspiracies

Sydney: Facebook has removed the Australian celebrity chef’s page for spreading false information about Covid. Pete Evan’s was page removed by FaceBook. Evan has been a judge on several prime time cooking shows in the country. Through his page, he claims that no one should be tested or vaccinated for COVID-19. On November 20, Evans announced on Instagram that he was leaving Facebook.

“We do not allow anyone to share false information about Covid or Covid vaccines. There are certain policies against this kind of content. Chef Pete Evans’ page has been removed for repeated violations of these policies,” the company said in a statement. However, Facebook did not reveals why no action was taken against his Instagram page. Evans replied that he was very happy to be part of the discussion on such an important issue as freedom of speech. He has 2.78 lakh followers on Instagram. There are still Instagram posts that refer to the vaccine as ‘corrupt’ and ‘poisonous’.

Also read: Two people confirmed by Covid who came from the UK have escaped from observatories….