Telegram has launched a new voice chat feature. Know more!!!

Telegram has added a new group voice chats feature to allow its users to hop in and out voice chats whenever they want, similar to Discord.

An ongoing group voice chat turns into a system-wide floating widget, which means the app continues running in the background while you do other tasks. The floating widget minimizes into a small mic icon for an even cleaner look. Telegram says its live voice chat feature is good enough for a few thousand participants.

Group admins will have to activate the new feature manually from the group settings. However, after it has been activated, all of the group members will be able to dip in and out of voice chats anytime they want, just like Discord room chats. Members can hop in and out of these voice chats, by simply tapping the voice chat option on the top of the group page. For Telegram users on Windows and Mac, they will get a push-to-talk key for voice chats to control their microphone input.