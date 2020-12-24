“Tyres into footwears”; A Pune based entrepreneur’s recycling idea gains applause

Increasing pollution is a serious problem. Now it has become difficult to breathe clean air. The water of rivers and ponds is also getting contaminated. However, there are people in the world who are working to improve the environment. Some are planting trees and some are cleaning the rivers and the coasts of the sea, while many people are also trying to clean plastic waste from the forest and mountains. Similarly, Pooja Badamikar of Pune has also been working for the environment.

Maharashtra: Pooja Badamikar, a Pune based entrepreneur upcycles scrap tyres to make footwear. She says, "One billion scrap tyres are discarded annually in the world. I started working with help of local cobblers & made two prototypes. That's how the journey began." (22.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/ffWn6vSZPS — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Pooja, who lives in Pune, Maharashtra, has been initiated to make shoes and slippers from scrapped tyres for the last 2 years, along with making people aware of the environment. Her footwear brand name is ‘Nimital’. With this work, she is not only providing footwear to the people but is also working to control the increasing pollution in the city. “1 billion tyres are dumped into junk every year worldwide, due to which the level of pollution has increased significantly. When I researched this, I came up with this idea, after which I started this work with the help of local cobblers and made two prototypes. This is where my journey to make footwear from bad tires started,” Pooja said.

