Malaika Arora about her food habits and fitness…. Read more!!!

Actress Malaika Arora is an uncompromising fitness star in Bollywood. The actor says that regular diet and workout are behind the energy that beats the actresses in their forties. The actress is currently in Goa with her family as part of her Christmas celebrations. Malaika says that she did not think about food while eating but later she started working out well.

She never sees food as an enemy. She enjoys every celebration and meal. Every grain is enjoyed at Onam dishes and Christmas dishes. Malaika says that the next morning she gives more time to work out so that it does not affect her weight. Malaika made the remarks in an interview with the Times of India.

In Corona’s early days she was worried about how her fitness habits would backfire. So she joined online yoga classes. It made amazing changes.