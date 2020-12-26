BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik party quits NDA

New Delhi: The BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over issues concerning the new farm laws. The decision was taken by declaring support to the farmers who are protesting against the agricultural laws passed by the Central Government. Addressing farmers protesting on the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border, RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal said they could not stand with those opposed to them. Hanuman Beniwal is an MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan.

“I have left the NDA in protest against the three farm laws. These laws are anti-farmer. I have left NDA but won’t forge an alliance with the Congress,” he said. “The farm laws were brought in my absence. If I was present in the Lok Sabha when the farm laws were brought, I would have torn them apart and thrown them away,” Beniwal said. Beniwal leaves the BJP in 2018 to form the Rashtriya Lok Tantric Party. In the 2019 general election, the NDA contested the election as an ally. The Akali Dal had earlier left the front declaring support for the farmers.

