Google-Jio 4G feature phone is all set to launch

Mumbai: Jio’s 4G feature phone is reportedly all set to launch. Flex, the contractor for the new Jio phone, is reportedly making it. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is looking to capitalize on its existing nationwide network and gain more subscribers for Jio. Earlier this year, Google invested Rs 33,737 crore in its 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platform.

Reliance Jio is looking to target around 20-30 crore mobile phone users who use 2G connection at present. Ambani at Reliance’s virtual AGM in July this year had announced Reliance Jio’s commercial pact with Google to jointly develop entry-level affordable 4G and possibly 5G smartphones for a ‘2G mukt Bharat’ in the future. Reliance launched JioPhones in 2017 in India which has more than 100 million users, many of whom are internet first-timers.

