Ankara: A huge gold mine containing 99 tonnes of gold worth Rs 44,000 crore has been discovered in Turkey. Mine is worth more than the GDP of many countries. The gold mine was discovered by a fertilizer company called Gubertas in the midwestern region of Sogut, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The investment was found in the midwestern Sogot. Shares of Gubertas, Istanbul’s stockholder, rose 10 percent after news broke that a gold mine had been discovered. Porus told that the first extraction would take two years and that it would boost Turkey’s economy. Gold prices rose as investors remained optimistic about U.S. stimulus and the Brexit trade deal kept the dollar`s gains in check. Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,877.77 an ounce.

