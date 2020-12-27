At least 4 Pakistan Army personnel dies as military helicopter crashes

Islamabad: A military helicopter crashed in Pakistan, killing four people. The incident took place in Gilgit-Baltistan. It is learned that the technical fault was the cause of the accident. The accident happened while the body of a dead soldier was being transported to his hometown in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The helicopter was carrying a pilot, a co-pilot, and two military personnel. All four were dead at the scene. The incident occurred in a remote valley with no residential settlement on the ground. The military teams arrived at the crash site following the accident and recovered the bodies from the wreckage of the completely destroyed helicopter.

