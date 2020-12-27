Dawood Ibrahim’s accomplice arrested from Jharkhand after 24 years

Abdul Majeed Kutty, an accomplice of Ranchi Dawood Ibrahim, arrested in Jharkhand. He was arrested in 1997 in connection with the export of explosives to Gujarat and Maharashtra. The case alleges that explosives and weapons were smuggled to carry out blasts in Maharashtra and Gujarat on Republic Day 1997.

The probe team found that the arms smuggling was carried out on the instructions of the Pakistani spy agency ISI and Dawood Ibrahim. Abdul Majeed had not been able to apprehend the child until 24 years after the incident. Police had earlier arrested the other accused in the case. The accused was arrested by the Gujarat ATS from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

