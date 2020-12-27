Husband surprises wife with an extraordinary gift that no husband has ever given to his wife! Know what it is

On the wedding anniversary, the couples surprise each other by giving an extraordinary gift. Dharmendra Anija, a native of Ajmer, Rajasthan, is now going viral with a gift he gave to his wife for their eighth wedding anniversary. The husband gifted three acres of land on the moon to his wife Sapna Anija on their eighth wedding anniversary. Dharmendra Anija bought the land through Luna Society International. Dharmendra bought a plot of land for his wife after a year of hard work.

Sapna received the framed documents of the place he bought on the moon as a gift on her wedding anniversary. He says that he thought of having to give something different led him to make such a decision. Sapna responded that she was happy to be on the moon. A few months back, Neeraj Kumar, a native of Bodh Gaya, had bought an acre of land on the moon on his birthday. Earlier, it was reported that Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sushant Singh had bought land on the moon.

