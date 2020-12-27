India to abandon Chinese products; Navy submarines will fit Li-ion batteries

The Indian Navy has begun efforts to use high-performance lithium-ion batteries in submarines. India is also exploring the possibility of manufacturing lithium-ion batteries locally. At present, India imports 100% of its Li-ion batteries. It is known that India’s new decision will have a significant impact on China. The main feature of Li-ion batteries is their high performance and long service life compared to traditional acid lead batteries. The use of such batteries can make a big difference in things like submarines. Lead-acid batteries used in submarines need to be recharged at 48-72 hour intervals.

Although efficiency and longevity are positive factors, the main drawback of Li-ion batteries is the possibility of explosion. The news that the batteries of the Samsung 7 Note mobile had exploded will be noticed. The Samsung 7 Note used Li-ion batteries. The battery was reportedly behind several fires on Boeing 787s. However, in the future, Li-ion batteries are expected to dominate.KABIL (Mineral Bidesh India), a consortium of three PSUs, has also been formed with the aim of manufacturing Li-ion batteries. These companies are the National Aluminum Company, Hindustan Copper, and the Mineral Exploration Company. The purpose of this cabal partnership is to ensure the supply of strategic minerals, including lithium, to the Indian domestic market.

