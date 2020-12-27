The IAF’s solitary Rafale squadron will add more muscle with at least 3 more fighter jets

The Indian Air Power’s solitary Rafale squadron will append additional muscle with the addition of at the very least three more fighter jets in January.

As per the report, this batch of Rafale fighters will be the third set of distributions of the French-origin aircraft to the air force, which has commanded a total of 36 warplanes at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

The people said, “At least three Rafale jets will arrive in India next month. The dates are still being worked out. The planes will be flown to Jamnagar from France without a stopover on the way. Re-fuelling support will be provided by Indian and French tankers.”

The Rafale is distinct from other European fighters of its era in that it is almost entirely built by one country, involving most of France’s major defense contractors, such as Dassault, Thales and Safran.