American nuclear reactor on the moon; China in concern

Washington, DC: China fears the US move to build a nuclear reactor on the moon. It is reported that China is upset with the US move and is campaigning against it globally. China warns the global community that with the installation of a nuclear reactor in space, the United States will become a complete superpower and become superpower.

The space policy standards announced by President Donald Trump yesterday make it clear that a nuclear reactor will be built on the moon by 2026. The US Department of Energy and NASA will jointly participate in this mission. U.S. space policy standards say their goal is to increase the country’s presence on the moon and Mars in the coming years.

Also read: Not only food but also cash is available at this restaurant for free….