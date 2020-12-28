Local and National Holidays: Banks will not be open for 14 days in January

Banks will not be open for 14 days in January 2021, including 4 Sundays, and 2 Saturdays. This includes national and local holidays.

National Holidays:

January 1-New Year

January 3-Sunday

January 9th-Second Saturday

January 10th-Sunday

January 17th-Sunday

January 23-Fourth Saturday

January 24th- Sunday,

January 26th-Republic Day

January 31st-Sunday

Local Holiday (in various states)

January 2-New Year celebration

January 14-Makara Sankranti, Pongal

January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day, Tusu Pooja, Bihu

January 16 – Uzhavar Thirunal

January 23 – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday.

January 25-Emoin Erapta (Manappuri Festival)

January 2 and 16 are the only holidays in Mizoram. Banks will not be open in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Gangtok, and Hyderabad on January 14. Banks in Chennai and Guwahati will be closed till January 15. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday is on January 23 in Agartala. And Imphal on January 25th.

