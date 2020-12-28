PMC Bank scam: ED summons to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Varsha, wife of senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, to appear before ED in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) bank scam. ED sources have confirmed that Varsha Raut was asked to appear before the agency on December 29. According to sources, ED sent a summons by surveilling her transaction of Rs 50 lakh with Praveen Routh, the wife of another accused in the case. But the agencies summoned Varsha Raut in connection with the same transaction which is said to be a loan she took to buy the property.

At the same time, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya came out and demanded a public explanation of the financial deal. She wrote on her Twitter account, “I heard about ED notice to Sanjay Raut Family. Will, Mr. Raut tells us, is his family beneficiary? Whether earlier any inquiry, notices received? 10 lacs Depositors r sufferers. If ED wants any information Political Protection is not a healthy idea. All want a revival of PMC Bank.”

Also read: Police issued guidelines for New Year’s eve celebrations