Prime Minister Modi flags off India’s first ever driverless Metro train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the country’s first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro. Also, he launches the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service on Airport Express Line virtually. To get rid of human error, the trains will be completely automatic. The driverless train will comprise six coaches packed with advanced features. Driverless metro service will be available on routes equipped with Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), a state-of-the-art signal system. Initially, the attendant will be on the train instead of the driver. This is to intervene in case of an emergency.

PM Modi said, “The first metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our government was formed in 2014, only 5 cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail services. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities. Make in India is very important for the expansion of metro services. It reduces cost, saves foreign currency, and provides more employment to Indian people.”

