“Only I know the pain”; Rajinikanth makes a big announcement on his political entry

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth announces he will not start a political party because of his health reasons. Rajinikanth also announced on Twitter that he will not be entering politics for the time being. There is severe pain in not being able to keep the word. Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter that those who believe in me and enter politics should not be saddened. However, rumor on his political entry was started 2 years ago after forming Rajini Makkal Mandram. There were indications that Rajinikanth would join hands with the BJP, stating that the politics of spirituality would be his.

After undergoing kidney transplant surgery in the US in 2016, there were concerns that going public during the COVID-19 epidemic could affect his health. Rejecting this, he proceeded with the process of declaring the party. However, he was recently treated at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for 3 days due to a change in his blood pressure. He returned to Chennai on December 26. Doctors have advised that people who have undergone kidney transplant surgery should be completely excluded from the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

