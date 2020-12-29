Stage shows can be held for festivals at temples; Government with revised guidelines….

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has relaxed the decision not to stage shows for festivals at Devaswom Board temples. Stage shows can be performed in compliance with the Covid rules. The action was taken against the backdrop of a petition filed by Samam, an organization of Malayalam film playback singers.

The temple festival season in Kerala is from December to May. There are 1250 temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board. The board has ordered that the festival be restricted to ceremonial occasions this time as Covid threatens to spread.

There was also a suggestion to avoid stage shows. It has been criticized as a denial of employment to artists performing music, drama, mimicry and temple arts. Several groups of artists, including Samam, an organization of playback singers, submitted petitions to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister directed that appropriate action should be taken on the issue of artists. Accordingly, the Devaswom Board amended the order. Accordingly, temple art can be organized for the festival in accordance with the Covid standards. With the permission of the district administration, it was decided to organize stage shows without large crowds.