Former Indian captain’s car met with an accident

Bhopal: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s car met with an accident. The accident took place this morning at Soorwal in Rajasthan. The accident happened while Azharuddin and his family were on their way to Ranthambore to celebrate the New Year. The accident took place on the Lalsot-Kota highway and the car turned turtle.

Azharuddin’s car hit a shop. One person was injured in the accident. An employee of the shop was injured. He was admitted to the district hospital. Azharuddin, who was in the car, and his family escaped unhurt. Azharuddin is currently the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association and was thus part of BCCI’s AGM. The former captain also took part in a friendly match organized between the BCCI members at the Motera Stadium ahead of the AGM. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah led the two teams in the friendly game.

