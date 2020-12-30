Siberian shares picture of egg and noodles frozen as temperature drops….

Noodles floating in the air as if scooped out of a spoon and cracked eggs on top of the bowl. Not magic, not ghost film. This is a view from Siberia, where it is minus forty-five degrees Celsius.

Oleg, a Siberian native, shared a similar image on Twitter to introduce the climate of his homeland to the world. He posted this picture to show that this is the situation, if you try to eat noodles or break eggs outside the house here.

Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia. pic.twitter.com/EGxyrRqdE2 — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 27, 2020

Siberia is one of the coldest regions in the world. Even in January, the temperature drops to minus 25 degrees Celsius.