Huge explosion at an airport; At least 16 dead and 60 wounded

Huge blast occurred at Aden airport in Yemen. Preliminary reports say At least 16 dead, 60 wounded in the incident. The attack came shortly after members of the newly formed coalition government arrived from Saudi Arabia. The bomber struck shortly after noon as members were getting off the plane.

The bomber struck shortly afternoon in front of a crowd gathered outside Saudi Arabia, where live broadcasts of government members were arriving. The video shows a huge explosion, people scattering and black smoke rising. Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed tweeted that he and his cabinet were safe and unhurt. He called the explosions a “cowardly terrorist act” that was part of the war on “the Yemeni state and our great people.”

