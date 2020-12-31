Abu Dhabi lowers speed limit on key road stretch

Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced that the speed limit on a key road has been reduced. The ITC has urged all drivers to limit their speed to 120km/h on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road between Al Mafraq Bridge and Al Nahda, Al Askaria Bridge. The speed limit has been reduced as some road works are being carried out on the stretch.

ITC also urged drivers to exercise caution and limit speed while driving on the road. ITC asked drivers to obey the traffic rules and regulations.