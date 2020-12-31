Central Government has extended the deadline for making FASTag mandatory at toll plazas

New Delhi: The Center has extended the deadline for making FASTag mandatory at toll plazas in the country. The deadline has been extended to February 15. The Central Ministry of Surface Transport has issued an order in this regard. Earlier, the Union Ministry of Road Transport had decided to make FASTags mandatory on vehicles from January 1. However, the decision was reversed at a meeting chaired by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Nitin Gadkari himself announced the extension.

The government has decided to introduce FASTags in vehicles as part of its drive to reduce congestion at toll plazas and to digitize them. FASTag is a way of collecting toll from vehicles using electronic systems. The FASTag system has been implemented in the country since 2016. As part of this, FASTag has been mandatory for four newly registered wheels from December 1, 2017. In addition, FASTag is mandatory for updating the fitness of vehicles.

Also read: India prepares for world’s largest vaccination drive: PM