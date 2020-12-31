Pak woman becomes interim panchayat chairperson in UP; Authorities ordered an investigation

Agra: Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident in which a woman from Pakistan became the interim chairperson in Uttar Pradesh. Banu Begum, a native of Karachi, has been appointed as the interim chairperson of the panchayat. She has been living in Etah for 40 years after marrying a local man. Etah District Grama Panchayat Raj Officer Alok Priyadarshi said that after it became clear that Banu Begum was a Pakistani citizen, she was removed from the post of Gram Pradhan and an inquiry was started into the incident. Authorities have also asked the police to register a case against them.

The district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into how the Pakistani woman got the Aadhaar and other documents so that she could contest the panchayat elections and later become an interim overseer. Banu Begum came to India years ago to visit relatives. She later married Akhtar Ali and settled in Etah, Uttar Pradesh on a long-term visa. Several times they applied for Indian citizenship but were not allowed. Banu Begum was identified as a Pakistani citizen after a villager lodged a complaint.

Also read: “Roadside eateries” becomes popular than big-brand cafes; Report